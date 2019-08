NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating a homicide in North Little Rock.

Officers were called to a home on E. Emily for a welfare check at 7:55 Monday night.

They found 72-year-old OC Winston dead inside the home. Police say he had been shot.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the NLRPD tip line at (501) 680-8439 or (501) 771-7156.