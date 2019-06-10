Man killed after shooting at Van Buren Co. deputies, State Police says

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Ark. – A local man is dead after a reported exchange of gunfire late Sunday night with Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

That’s according to a news release issued Monday by the Arkansas State Police (ASP).

The man has been identified as William James Beck, 41, of Shirley.

Deputies were called about 10:40 p.m to a disturbance at 205 Hazel Avenue. They were allegedly met with gunfire as they walked into the home. The deputies returned fire both inside and outside the home.

Beck’s body was later found inside the house with a gun near his body.

The ASP Criminal Investigation Division has been requested to conduct an investigation into the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer, the news release states.