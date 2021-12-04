Man killed after collision with wheel from oncoming vehicle Thursday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Trumann man has died after his vehicle was struck by a dislodged wheel on Interstate 630 Thursday night.

The deceased man has been identified as 30-year-old Matthew Boswell of Trumann.

It happened shortly before 10:00 p.m. Thursday at mile marker two just west of downtown.

According to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, a rear driver’s side tire came loose from a westbound vehicle and traveled over the concrete barrier striking the front windshield of Boswell’s car.

A third vehicle then struck the damaged car.

The investigation is continuing.

