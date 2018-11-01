Man Jumps into Arkansas River Following Car Wreck, Crews Searching for Body

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- A man is missing after jumping into the Arkansas River after a car accident, according to authorities.

A toddler was found in the wrecked car and is in custody of the Department of Human Services.

The name of the man has not been released.

Water rescue crews are searching the river in the area near the boat ramp.

According to Arkansas State Police, witnesses report the man went into the river from the boat ramp near Interstate 30 shortly after 2 p.m.

The man had apparently fled on foot from a two-car accident on the Interstate 30 bridge.

That wreck also caused a chain reaction crash involving several other vehicles.

Investigators are working to determine the connection between the missing man and the child.