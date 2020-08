LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man is hospitalized after being shot Wednesday night around 6:00 p.m.

According to a Little Rock police spokesperson, the man is stable.

His name has not been released. It happened at an address in the 4300 block of Asher Avenue.

Around 20 rounds were fired.

Detectives are on the scene working to determine what led up to the shooting.

There is no word yet about the person responsible for shooting the man.