Man injured in LR shooting, person driving victim to hospital arrested on separate charges

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police say one man was injured in a shooting Monday, and the person who was driving the victim to the hospital was arrested on suspicion of theft and drug charges.

According to a Little Rock police report sent Tuesday morning, officers responded to a shooting call at the Interstate 430 and Stagecoach Road off-ramp Monday night.

Officers say in the report they found a pickup truck off the road and down the embankment with a bent rear axle.

According to the officers, the victim was in the back seat with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The driver of the truck, Demetrius Evans, told officers the shooting happened at an apartment on the 9400 block of Lew Circle. Evans told police he was driving the victim to the hospital when the truck blew a tire.

A passenger told police he was arguing with a man at the home when the victim pushed the man onto a couch. According to the passenger, an XD 40 pistol fell from the couch on the ground, which fired, hitting the victim.

Police say in the report the man involved in the fight was not taken into custody.

According to the report, the victim was treated at a local hospital.

According to the police report, Evans was arrested after officers recovered a stolen Glock 19 pistol from him and marijuana in his truck. Evans told police he purchased the pistol at a gun show. Evans told police the gun that was used in the shooting was his but was still at the crime scene. Officers said in the report they found a small bag of marijuana in the front console. According to jail records, Evans faces theft by receiving and possession of a controlled substance.

