Man injured in LR shooting July 4

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A man is injured after a shooting in Little Rock on July 4.

It happened near the intersection of 10th Street and Rice just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

According to a Little Rock police report, Sharonda Nash told police her son, Brandon Nash, had been shot at the intersection of 10th Street and Rice.

Sharonda Nash said her son asked several people around the 2400 block of 10th Street to stop using fireworks.

The mother told police a man in the group shot at her son.

Sharonda Nash said she and Brandon Nash retreated and Brandon said he had been shot.

Sharonda Nash said her son was taken to a local hospital.

Brandon Nash told officers at the hospital that there were several people west of the intersection of 10th Street and Rice firing fireworks at them, so he confronted them.

According to the victim, one of the men pulled out a gun and started shooting at him.

Brandon Nash told police he was shot in his left hand and thigh. Nash said the suspects ran northbound on Thayer.

On Sunday, Doris Smith and Jeanette Patterson told police their vehicles were hit by gunfire during the shooting on Saturday night.

If you have any information on this shooting, call the Little Rock Police Department.