Man injured in Little Rock shooting Tuesday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A man is injured after a shooting in Little Rock Tuesday night.

According to a Little Rock police report, Bernard Hobbs, 28, told investigators he was walking from his girlfriend’s house on Pulaski when a dark color sedan approached him.

The victim told police a person sitting on the rear passenger side of the vehicle asked him if he had any weed.

The victim said he was smoking a blunt at the time and told the stranger he didn’t have any weed before he walked away, according to the report.

Hobbs told police while he was walking away, he heard a single shot fired.

According to the report, officers saw surveillance footage at a hospital which showed the victim driving himself to the emergency room.

Officers looked around the location Hobbs gave them and did not find any evidence of a crime, according to the report.

According to the report, officers and detectives saw several bullets throughout the vehicle detectives saw Hobbs getting out of, specifically on the rear driver side door.

If you have any information on this shooting, call the Little Rock Police Department.

