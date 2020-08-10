Man injured in Little Rock shooting, police investigating

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man was injured after an alleged shooting on Friday, according to police.

In the report, police say Ricky Beckwood, 24, said he was in a park Friday evening when he heard two gunshots.

He told police that he then noticed blood running down his forehead, and called his girlfriend to drive him to Saint Vincent Hospital, where officers met with him.

Police say they visited the park where Beckwood says the shooting occurred to search the area but could not find a crime scene.

Police also visited Mr. Beckwood’s home where they found his vehicle with two bullet holes in the driver door.

Police are still investigating the situation.