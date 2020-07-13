Man injured in Little Rock shooting Monday morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A man was injured in a shooting in Little Rock Monday morning.

Officers received a shots fired call at 2:30 a.m. near the 11400 block of West Markham Street, according to a report from Little Rock police.

According to the report, the victim told police around 3 a.m. his vehicle had been shot up and he was on his way to a local hospital.

The man told police he was with a large caravan of cars at 2:30 a.m. in a parking lot in the area of 11400 W. Markham Street when he was shot at by someone he did not know.

The victim told police the suspect was possibly in a late model white Toyota sedan.

The man told police he was hit in the shoulder by a bullet while he was in his vehicle and drove off.

According to the report, officers found the vehicle in Brodie Creek Park and the vehicle had damage from bullets.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Little Rock Police.

