Man injured in Beebe shooting

BEEBE, Ark.- Beebe police say they are investigating a shooting that injured a man on Tuesday.

According to a release sent Wednesday by Beebe Police Chief S. Wayne Ballew, officers were sent to the 200 block of Railroad Street Tuesday for a shots fired report.

Beebe police say officers found a 23-year-old man that appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Beebe police say they are working with the family of the “person of interest” to get him to turn himself in.

Beebe police say they do not believe the public is in imminent danger.

