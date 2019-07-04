Man in wheelchair hit by vehicle in Little Rock

:UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark, – A community is left wanting answers after a man in a wheelchair was hit by a car.

It happened late Wednesday night on Roosevelt in front of Mann Middle School.

“A lot of people have to walk and it’s very hard,” says Deborah Neal.

Neal has been living in the community most her life and says more crosswalks and better lighting near and around the sign could have prevented this accident in the first place.

“I’ve been coming to this Krogers since I was 17,” explains Neal. “It’s very hard for someone who is disabled to get around.”

On Roosevelt, the closest crosswalk is less than a quarter of a mile from the Krogers with no street light to illuminate sign or the walk.

“That makes me feel bad because there should be enough crosswalks where he didn’t have to go through those changes,” explains Neal.

The damaged wheelchair remained at the scene.

Police say the driver of the car did stay at the scene to help answer questions but no word if any charges will be filed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A man is injured after his wheelchair was hit by a vehicle.

This happened Wednesday night on the 1000 block of Roosevelt, in front of Mann Middle School.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital, and hospital officials told them the man had multiple injuries, including internal injuries.

At last check, the victim is in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the accident.