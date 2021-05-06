Man honored for volunteering at Arkansas Food Bank more than 500 hours

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- An Arkansas man hold the title for most volunteer hours served in a single year at the Arkansas Foodbank.

Now he’s being honored for the impact he made to feed hungry Arkansans.

“I was here more often than I was at home,” said Brad Sweeney, Volunteered more than 500 hours.

Brad Sweeney started out as a volunteer in 2019 with a plan of spending a couple of hours, one day a week helping out.

“As I got here and saw the work they were doing and everything that was going on, you just become compelled to do more,” said Sweeney.

That one day a week turned into three then five and before he knew it, Sweeney had racked up 526 hours in one year.

“With COVID It just sort of happened. Really when I first saw that number, I hadn’t seen it until recently I was taken back and thought it couldn’t be right,” said Sweeney.

While Sweeney was surprised, the people he worked with everyday were not.

“Brad was here every single day, helping out in any capacity that he could, and he never blinked an eye,” said Sarah Riffle, Chief Development Officer.

Sarah Riffle is the Chief Development Officer, she said Sweeney volunteered more than ten-thousand dollars in value of service during the pandemic.

“The reward I got is more than what I gave in those 526 hours,” said Sweeney.

From humble beginnings to a full-time staff member, Sweeney is now the Food Donations Coordinator for the Arkansas Foodbank.

Friday, Sweeney is being honored at the 19th Annual Empty Bowls event.

