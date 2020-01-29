Man found with gunshot to ankle in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man is recovering after being found with a gunshot wound to his ankle as he limped down the street.

The Little Rock Police Department says the 65-year-old victim was brought to the 12th St. Substation early Tuesday evening.

The person who took him there says he was found in the area of 27th and Lewis streets around 5. Officers were told he was nearly walking into traffic, appeared intoxicated and had blood on his shoe.

A police report notes he told officers that his brother shot him and then drove away. The man, whom police described as “smelling strongly of intoxicants,” was taken to the hospital for treatment.