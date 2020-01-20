Man found shot inside Russellville gas station

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – An early morning shooting that left a man injured is under investigation.

While the victim was found inside a local gas station, police say that’s not where the incident happened, reports our content partner River Valley Now.

Officers were called to the Pilot Travel Center on Highway 331 around 12:30 a.m. Monday where they found a vehicle parked at a gas pump and the shooting victim just inside the doors of the gas station.

The victim’s wound has been described as an injury to the arm that is not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are not yet releasing the victim’s name or any other details.

