Man arrested in connection to Searcy homicide

UPDATE:

SEARCY, Ark. — A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened on August 17.

Police arrested Christopher Coy Gamble, 32 in connection to the homicide.

Officers with the Searcy Police Department responded to South Oak Street for a welfare check on Van Stevens, 74 of Searcy.

After officers entered the home they found Stevens dead. Police say they found several puncture wounds on his body.

Gamble has been charged with first degree murder, and residential burglary.

If anyone has additional information, you are asked to call Search Police.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SEARCY, Ark.- Searcy police say they are investigating a homicide after officers found a man dead Monday night.

According to a release from the Searcy Police Department sent Tuesday, officers were sent to South Oak Street to check the welfare of Van Stevens, 74, of Searcy.

Officials say after entry was made into the home, Stevens was found dead.

Searcy police say they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

If you have any information, call the Searcy Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 501-279-1038.

