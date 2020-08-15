Man found dead in Pine Bluff home, police investigating

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Local police found a man dead in his home after they responded to a shooting late Friday evening.

Police arrived at 4316 Burnett around 11:50 p.m. in response to a someone being shot. When officers arrived on scene, they found Steven Carter, 51, of Pine Bluff, inside the residence.

Police say Carter had sustained gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by a representative of the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time and the motive of the shooting is unknown.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300. Also, there is a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects.