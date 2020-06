NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police are on scene of a possible homicide at 18th and Nanette. Police say they located an unknown black man who was dead in the alley at this location.

Anyone with information please call NLR Police Department at 501-758-1234 or the tip line at 501-680-8439.

A reward is being offered through crime stoppers for any info leading to arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects.