Man found dead in Searcy

Local News

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

SEARCY, Ark.- Searcy Police were contacted at 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning with reports of shots fired at Country Meadows Apartments in Searcy. Officers arrived on scene to discover a black male who was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds. 

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of family.

A suspect was taken into custody and is being questioned.

Searcy Police are asking anyone who may know more about this incident to contact the criminal investigation division at 501-279-1038.

More details as they become available.  

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories