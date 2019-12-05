Man found dead in Altheimer home, possible homicide

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – A possible homicide is under investigation in Altheimer.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says deputies were sent to a home Wednesday afternoon for a welfare check and found a man dead inside with “injuries to the body.”

The JCSO says a friend of the victim’s had been concerned after not seeing him for a few days. Deputies also learned the man had not reported for work.

The JCSO Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the death as a homicide.

No other information is yet being released.