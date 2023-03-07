LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man whose body was found in a vehicle at Love’s truck stop near Otter Creek on February 26 has been identified.

According to investigators, the man was identified as 49-year-old Alvin Terry of Little Rock. The state medical examiner deemed the death to be from natural causes.

Little Rock police said Terry’s body was discovered at the truck stop just before 3 p.m. on February 26 with no signs of foul play, although a firearm was discovered inside the vehicle.

Terry’s employer told police that Terry was not in the best of health and that he went missing in November of 2022.