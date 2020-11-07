Man fatally shot in Carroll County, state police investigating

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark.- Arkansas State Police (ASP) say they are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Friday near Berryville.

According to a news release sent Saturday by Arkansas State Police, Anthony DeAlmedia, 42, was shot Friday outside a home on County Road 533, south of Berryville.

Officials say DeAlmedia died at the scene.

According to ASP, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department requested their Criminal Investigation Division to lead the case.

According to the news release, deputies were sent to the home after a woman called the sheriff’s department about a threat of a disturbance that might happen at the home.

State police say a woman, who is a suspect in the case, was taken from where the shooting happened but was later released while the investigation continues.

DeAlmedia’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the manner and cause of death.

LATEST POSTS: