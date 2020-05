HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (News release) — In the past week we the Hot Springs Police have received two complaints of a white man in a white Hyundai Elantra, exposing himself to people at Wal-Mart on Albert Pike and Kroger, 4407 Central Ave.

The Hot Springs Police are attempting to find the person who possibly filmed the suspect and posted a video. If that person is found they need to call Det. Branstetter at 501-321-6789 ext. 6722.

Detectives need to speak with the person as soon as possible.