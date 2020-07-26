Man dies, two others hurt in ATV accident in Greene County

PARAGOULD, Ark. — A 58-year-old man is dead, and a man and woman are injured after an all-terrain vehicle accident in Northeast Arkansas.

Cecil Nelson died as a result of the wreck.

Nelson was thrown from the vehicle along with the driver and another passenger.

It happened in the 1000 block of Greene County Road 733 around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to the preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, the ATV left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.

The weather was dry at the time of the crash.

The investigation into the cause is continuing.