Man dies, two others hurt in ATV accident in Greene County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PARAGOULD, Ark. — A 58-year-old man is dead, and a man and woman are injured after an all-terrain vehicle accident in Northeast Arkansas.

Cecil Nelson died as a result of the wreck.

Nelson was thrown from the vehicle along with the driver and another passenger.

It happened in the 1000 block of Greene County Road 733 around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to the preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, the ATV left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.

The weather was dry at the time of the crash.

The investigation into the cause is continuing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories