LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Happy Groundhog Day! Today is a day that Americans await a forecast prediction from an animal rather than a meteorologist. The old folklore says that if the groundhog sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter. Meanwhile, if there is no shadow, there will be an early spring.

When the sun came up this morning in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, temperatures were below freezing with snow falling. The famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil was slow to come out of his warm burrow. When he was placed on his platform, he did not see his shadow, predicting an early spring.