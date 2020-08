OXLEY, Ark. –A man is dead after a collision involving a motorcycle.

40-year-old Joshua Reed of Yellville was killed in the accident.

It happened on Highway 66 near Oxley shortly after 5:30 Saturday.

According to the preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police, Reed cross the yellow line and struck on oncoming vehicle.

The driver and passenger were not hurt.

The weather was clear and dry at the time of the collision.

The investigation is continuing.