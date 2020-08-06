93-year-old man dies in LR house fire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Little Rock Fire Department says a man is dead after a house fire Wednesday night.

According to the Little Rock Fire Department, the fire happened at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 1900 block of Old Forge.

The Pulaski County Coroner’s Office says the man who died was Rollin Richardson, 93.

Officials say a woman was taken to a local hospital with smoke inhalation.

The woman told officials she heard what she described as an explosion inside the home right before the fire.

The Little Rock Fire Department said a neighbor called 911 and several others reported an explosion.

Little Rock Fire officials say the man was found dead inside the home.

The home was totally burned, according to officials.

Officials say the fire does not look suspicious but it is still under investigation by the fire marshal.

