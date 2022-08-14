LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man has died after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning on University Avenue.

41-year-old Jamaal Lewis died as a result of the collision.

Little Rock police were called to the 5300 block of University where a 911 caller reported the man had been struck.

A witness told police the man was hit by a black sedan that then left the scene.

Based on the preliminary investigation, Mr. Lewis was walking across South University Ave and was stuck by an unknown vehicle in the northbound lane.

Anyone with information regarding this fatal hit and run collision is urged to contact Reconstruction Officers by calling, 501-371-4653.