Man dies in Fairfield Bay house fire

FAIRFIELD BAY, Ark. (News Release) — At approximately 7:00 A.M. today, the Fairfield Bay Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on Westwood Drive.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the center section of a mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Information was received from neighbors indicating that an elderly disabled person resided in the home by himself. Firefighters applied large volume hose streams to the center of the building. However, it was discovered that the resident had passed away as a result of the smoke and flames.



The mobile home and contents were severely damaged. One adjacent mobile home received some minor damage. Nineteen Fairfield Bay Firefighters were assisted by Burnt Ridge, Choctaw and Shirley Fire Departments, and Fairfield Bay EMS as part of the regional automatic aid program.



The cause of this tragic fire is being investigated by the Fairfield Police Department and the Office of the State Marshal. The cause is not considered to be suspicious at this time. The name of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin can be located.