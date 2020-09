LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is dead after a crash around 4:00 a.m. on Interstate 630.

26-year-old Gregory Dorne of Little Rock died as a result of the accident.

According to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, the Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Dorne went out of control and left the road.

It overturned and came to a rest on Park Street.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing.