STRONG, Ark. — A Monticello man is dead after an accident involving a bicycle and two cars in Union County.

The deceased man has been identified as 43-year-old Jason Williams.

It happened in the Strong community on Highway 82 around 6:45 Friday night.

According to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, Williams was riding a bicycle eastbound in the westbound lane when he collided with the two vehicles.

The drivers of the vehicles were not injured.

The investigation is continuing.