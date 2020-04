CONWAY COUNTY, Ark. — A Morrilton man is dead after a vehicle accident Friday night.

41-year-old Nicholas Hammack was killed in the wreck.

It happened near the intersection of State Highway 9 and Charton Road around 10:45 p.m. Friday.

According to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, the Toyota Tacoma driven by Hammack struck an embankment and overturned in a creek.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing.