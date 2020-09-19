Man dies, four others hurt after chase in Arkansas County Friday morning, police say

ST. CHARLES, Ark. — A man is dead and four other men are injured after a crash Friday morning.

29-year-old Jeremy Tilson died as a result of the wreck.

According to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, Tilson was a passenger in a vehicle that wrecked during a chase by a sheriff’s deputy.

The 28-year-old driver of the vehicle was hurt along with three other passengers.

It happened on State Highway 1 near the St. Charles community just after 7:30 Friday morning.

a Cadillac Escalade with the 5 occupants was actively fleeing from an Arkansas County deputy when it went out of control.

The car left the road and hit a tree before overturning,

The investigation into the crash is continuing.