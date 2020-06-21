Man dies after shooting at LR club, business owner reacts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police responded to a shots fired call early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at Club 428 located at 4726 Asher Avenue. When officers arrived, they located Patrick Smith, 39, inside of the business suffering from gunshot wounds.

Smith was taken to the hospital where he later died due to his injuries. Saturday a local business owner reacted to the news.

“I mean it’s something that happens commonly in the area, I just don’t want to single out this establishment,” Rev. Justin Bryant said.

Witnesses told detectives that a suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. This isn’t the first shooting that’s happened at the club. Last year, police said 2 people were shot outside the club in a drive by, while the club was closed and in 2018, there were two separate shootings.

“We have had a lot of homicides in this area, but if you look anywhere else it happens in those areas too,” Bryant said.

Bryant has been working on the block of Asher Ave. for years, he owns JC Bryant Tire Service, right next door to the club. He says the shootings don’t make this a bad area.

“This is a good area, I mean I wouldn’t want to work or have a business here if it was that,” Bryant said.

In light of the latest shooting, Bryant is sharing some advice.

“Take the time out to love, and be mindful that the person you are encountering whether their African American, Caucasian , Irish, whatever nationality that they are, just get to know the person,” Bryant said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

“We are following pretty good leads on that, I figured that would be until the weekend, tomorrow there will probably be continuing to investigate that,” Eric Barnes with the Little Rock Police Department said. “We have word with the business Club 428 to gather surveillance, so we believe we are on a good path right now to who our suspect is.”

Police said this shooting was an isolated incident and not a target towards the club.