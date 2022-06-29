LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas Department of Public Safety confirmed Wednesday that a man died after crashing into a concrete barrier after driving off of Interstate 30 in Little Rock earlier this week.

State officials identified the victim as 55-year-old Michael Heer of Mabelvale.

According to officials, the crash happened Tuesday just before 10 a.m., when Heer was driving east on I-30 near University Avenue when he drifted into the grass median. Officials said he then traveled from the University Avenue overpass on the interstate onto University Avenue.

That was when officials said Heer hit the concrete barrier separating the north and south bound lanes of University Avenue, overturning the vehicle and landing in the north bound lane. The report also noted that the vehicle caught fire.

The crash report does not list any additional injuries or deaths in this incident.