LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing Interstate 30 early Saturday.

21-year-old Albaro Leon died in the collision.

It happened on Interstate 30 West at McDaniel Street at 1:00 a.m.

According to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, Leon was crossing the road on foot from north to south when he was hit.

The investigation is continuing.