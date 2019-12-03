Man describes moment he believes he nearly became a serial robbery suspect’s next victim

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man believes he and a friend narrowly avoided becoming an accused serial robber’s tenth victim over the holiday weekend while stopped at a Bank ATM in the area of Geyer Springs.

Louis Asher says he and a friend were stopped at a Bank of America ATM on Sunday evening when they noticed a stranger approaching the car from behind.

Asher says the stranger then tried opening the back door and asking his friend a question as she locked the doors and rolled up the window.

“She looked at me and said ‘That’s just funny. Call the cops,'” Asher says.

Police later identified the stranger as 18-year-old Doriece Hill.

Hill was already on a nearby officer’s radar who appeared to be checking suspicious activity after multiple armed robberies had been reported in the area.

Officers eventually took Hill into custody and recovered a gun in the front pocket of a hoodie he was wearing, according to a police report.

Hill was later linked to at least nine armed robberies and reported thefts in the area, and officer believe Hill was there to rob Asher and his friend at the ATM.

“If he would have gotten in the back of the car and pulled that gun it would have probably been a while different scenario,” Asher says.

Hill was booked into the Pulaski county jail on several charges and remained behind bars as of Tuesday afternoon.

“I mean, I’ve always been told ‘Don’t go without a gun when you go to Little Rock,'” Asher says.

“Because of people like him.”