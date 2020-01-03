Man denied room at LR hotel because of service dog

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock hotel is having to issue an apology after the receptionist denied two customers a room for having a service dog.

Bryan Purifoy was trying to have a romantic evening with his wife, LeeAnn, and attempted to book a room at the Burgundy Hotel, which is part of the Hilton franchise.

Purifoy says it wasn’t until after they disclosed they were bringing along their service animal, Jax, a collie shepherd mix that helps him with tasks.

They say they don’t want money or a room all they are requesting is an apology from the clerk who ruined what was supposed to be a memorable night.

“I live with him I see it, it’s frustrating. People think well oh it’s fine we will just give you this and you will go away, but I’m allowed, we’re allowed to have a date night just like anyone else,” said Bryan.

The owner of the hotel, Bhu Makan, personally called the couple to apologize and has set up a meeting for January 16 with the couple and the receptionist.

The hotel manager released the following statement: