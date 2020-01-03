Man denied room at LR hotel because of service dog

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock hotel is having to issue an apology after the receptionist denied two customers a room for having a service dog.
Bryan Purifoy was trying to have a romantic evening with his wife, LeeAnn, and attempted to book a room at the Burgundy Hotel, which is part of the Hilton franchise.
Purifoy says it wasn’t until after they disclosed they were bringing along their service animal, Jax, a collie shepherd mix that helps him with tasks.
They say they don’t want money or a room all they are requesting is an apology from the clerk who ruined what was supposed to be a memorable night.
“I live with him I see it, it’s frustrating. People think well oh it’s fine we will just give you this and you will go away, but I’m allowed, we’re allowed to have a date night just like anyone else,” said Bryan.
The owner of the hotel, Bhu Makan, personally called the couple to apologize and has set up a meeting for January 16 with the couple and the receptionist.
The hotel manager released the following statement:
At The Burgundy Hotel, guests comfort is our top priority. We strive to provide each and every guest with a wonderful experience while visiting our hotel. We have made contact with the guest regarding a service animal and specific room type confusion. As stated earlier, he was not denied a room, but was misinformed on room type availability. We do happily welcome and allow service animals throughout our hotel. We are reviewing with our team members to better serve our guests moving forward.Katie Hosman, Hotel Manager for The Burgundy Hotel