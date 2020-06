LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police responded to a shots fired call early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at Club 428 located at 4726 Asher Avenue. When officers arrived, they located Patrick Smith, 40, inside of the business suffering from gunshot wounds.

Smith was taken to the hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

Witnesses told detectives that a suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.



This investigation is ongoing and the next of kin has been notified.