PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police said that a man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in the overnight hours Monday.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers responded to the crash in the area of the 4100 block of South Camden Rd. at about 12:30 a.m. After arriving on the scene, police said that they found 33-year-old Travis Burrows unresponsive in the middle of the road.

Police said that medical personnel and fire officials attempted to treat Burrows, but officers said he had died.

Officials with the PBPD said the driver who struck Burrows stopped and cooperated with officers. Witnesses told officers that Burrows was walking at or near the middle of the outside lane when he was struck, police said.

The PBPD said that there were no citations issued or arrests made in this incident based on statements and evidence.