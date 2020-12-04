Man being sought after Hot Springs shooting

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- Hot Springs Police responded to the 300 block of Potter Street on Thursday afternoon in response to a shooting.

Once they arrived, they were told that the victim had been transported to a local hospital by a private vehicle. They were able to make contact with the 16-year-old victim and discovered that the juvenile had suffered serious injuries consistent with the shooting while near the home on Potter Street.

During the investigation, 18-year-old Dyonsae Merraye Famous of Hot Springs was identified as the suspected shooter.

Famous is now wanted for first-degree battery and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident or if you know of Famous’ whereabouts, please contact the Hot Springs Police Department at 501-321-6789 or dial 911.

