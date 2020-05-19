Man behind bars linked to multiple property thefts across the state

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — A man is behind bars tonight linked to multiple property theft cases across the state, but it was one case in particular that became personal for law enforcement in Lonoke County.

“It just shows we are all vunerable,” said Sheriff John Staley.

You could call it a first for Lonoke County sheriff John Staley.

“It’s ugh got stolen” said Sheriff John Staley.

Finding himself on the other side of his job.

This is the post Staley shared to his Facebook page, asking for the public’s help after he became of victim of theft.

“He was on camera…backed up hooked up and drove off” said Sheriff John Staley.

Just a few hours ago these videos lead to the capture of Johnny Benton who LCSO believes is responsible.

“When we located him it looked like he was scoping out another location just down the road and that location just happened to be one of our deputies and right out front is a camper” said Sheriff John Staley.

Staley says this is one of many property crimes that they are investigating that they believe is linked to the man they have arrested.

“He is a suspect in a lot of our thefts the truck that he used is reported stolen out of Cleburne county so it’s Cleburne, Prairie, Faulkner, White, Lonoke counties, he’s just been going around” said Sheriff John Staley.

If you are thinking about stealing, sheriff Staley leaves you with this.

“I just reiterate to these thieves that we are coming for you.you are going to violate the citizens in our county we are coming for you and we are going to put you in jail my jails not closed” said Sheriff John Staley.