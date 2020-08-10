Man arrested in connection to shooting then fleeing scene

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man has been taken into custody in connection to a shooting and then fleeing.

On August 9, at 11:24 p.m. officers with the Little Rock police department were at the Pit Stop on Baseline Road when they heard gunshots. Officers saw a white Dodge Ram pickup leaving the scene at a high rate of speed going East on Baseline Road.

Officers then saw 25-year-old, Arthur Palos-Bahena running eastbound on Baseline Road. A large crowd of people started to point towards him telling officers “It was him, he shot him.”

Officers told Arthur to stop running and to get on the ground, but he refused to do so and kept running.

Officers eventually caught Arthur in an alley and he was placed into custody. The white Dodge Ram was also owned by Arthur.

After officers caught Arthur, they were told by dispatch that there was a shooting victim at the Pit Stop. Officers went back to the scene and spoke to the victim until MEMS arrived. MEMS took the victim to Baptist Health to be treated for his injuries.

Arthur was charged with fleeing. This investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information regarding this event, you are asked to contact LRPD.