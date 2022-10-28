BENTON, Ark. – A man was arrested on Wednesday following a high-speed pursuit in Benton that ended with a vehicle through the wall of a Dollar General.

Police had attempted to pull over Anthony Toombs, 23, for reckless driving earlier until Toombs decided to take off, initiating a chase.

Toombs was driving at speeds over 100 miles per hour on East Street in Benton when he was unable to take a turn, causing him to jump the curb and crash into a Dollar General.

Officers say that during the chase they saw Toombs throw a gun out of the window of his car.

Toombs is being charged with multiple felonies and was taken to the Saline County Detention Center.