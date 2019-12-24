Man arrested for rape, given $500,000 bond

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro police arrested a man after they say he raped a woman after being denied sex.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police went to a home at the 700-block of Meadowbrook Street on Dec. 21 regarding a domestic disturbance.

Once there, police found a woman that had been assaulted.

Police learned that the victim and 28-year-old Omar Soni had been having drinks.

After denying Soni sex, he reportedly forced the victim onto the bed and had sex with her without consent.

A judge found probable cause to charge Soni with rape, third-degree domestic battery, and violation of a no-contact order.

He was given a $500,000 bond and his next court date is Feb. 28.

This was Soni’s third domestic battery in the last five years.