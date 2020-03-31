Man arrested for Arson after burning down property and two cars

GREENBRIER, Ark. – On March 27 around 9:00 at night, Deputies with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office was called to Laramire Road for an arson report.

Deputies talked to Ms. Mary Bowie who told deputies that Mr. Terry Bowie and her were currently at a house on Highway 107 N.

Ms. Bowie told deputies at some point last night; Mr. Bowie burned her shed and car to the ground. Ms. Bowie stated the shed is hers and she had allowed Mr. Bowie to live there.

Ms. Bowie also said the two cars belonged to a relative who is currently in rehab. Ms. Bowie said the shed and both the cars are on Mr. Bowies land.

Deputies spoke with Mr. Bowie and he admitted he was upset that everyone was trying to tell him where to live so he burned down the shed and both cars last night.

Deputies talked with an investigator and he said he would be at Laramire Road, where the incident took place shortly. Once he arrived he found burned remains of a shed and two cars.

Mr. Bowie was placed under arrest for Arson and was then taken to the Faulkner County Jail.

The value of the shed was around $1,500 while the two vehicles were $5,000.