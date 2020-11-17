Man arrested after police found 105 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

CONWAY, Ark.- A traffic stop in Conway ends with a 68-year-old man behind bars after police found bags full of marijuana.

Conway Police said the driver was drifting back and forth in the lanes on I-40.

Once pulled over CPD reports they found an open container and noticed the smell of marijuana.

Officer Tanner Williams found three large trash bags and a box labeled ‘bed frame’ filled with 105 pounds of marijuana.

“The marijuana was in vacuum sealed packages. There were about 100 of these packages. Once we got it back here to the Police Department and were able to weight it, it was about 105 pounds ,” said LaTresha Woodruff, Conway Police Department.

Conway police say the street value is around $315,000.

James Jenkins is facing several charges, including possession of a controlled substance, open container of alcohol in a vehicle and improper lane change.

“We are lucky that we were able to get him stopped, again because he was driving dangerously and to be able to get that amount of marijuana off the streets,” said LaTresha Woodruff, Conway Police Department.