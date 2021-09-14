Man arrested after Mayflower teen goes missing from high school

MAYFLOWER, Ark – A 28-year-old is behind bars in Faulkner County after a teen goes missing from Mayflower High School.

28-year-old Tyler James Davis was arrested Friday after witnesses say police yelled at him to get out of a car near the middle school.

Mayflower Assistant Superintendent John Pipkins says around 2 pm Friday, high school staff noticed the high school student was unaccounted for. They quickly notified the SRO on campus who then called in Mayflower PD and the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

“We figured out that the juvenile was most likely with an adult male off campus,” said Mayflower PD criminal investigator Taylor Decker.

Decker says they located the student after 3 pm on Luker Lane which is just down the street from Mayflower Middle School.

Becky McGinley was picking up her son at the middle school when she saw police pull the car off to the side of the road.

“They immediately surrounded the vehicle on all sides,” said McGinley “One of the officers was loudly saying get out of the vehicle and he was banging on the window.”

Police arrested the 28-year-old. He is now charged with assault in the 4th degree, procession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Mayflower PD says charges are subject to change.

McGinley says police acted quickly and were able to get the situation under control.

“They saved a child,” said McGinley.

McGinley and other parents now using this as a reminder to their own children to remain diligent.

“I remind him do not get in a vehicle with anyone you don’t know,” said McGinley.

Police have not said whether the student knew the man, but they do say he was unrelated to the child.