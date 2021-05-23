Man arrested after leading local police on chase in U-haul

SALINE COUNTY, Ark.– A woman called Saline County deputies after she claimed a man in a U-haul truck had taken some of her property.

She told deputies that she was following a man in a U-Haul moving truck around 12:08 p.m Sunday afternoon.

Saline County responded, then Pulaski County deputies took over the pursuit, then Little Rock police assisted, Arkansas State Police, and finally North Little Rock police.

Michael Brooks Morgan, was arrested by state police after abandoning a vehicle in North Little Rock.

He was caught by police around 2:00 p.m.

The man was taken to Pulaski County jail, and is expected to face several charges.