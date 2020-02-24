Man allegedly shoots daughter’s boyfriend

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. — An El Paso man is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting his daughter’s boyfriend.

On February 22, 2020 around 6:30 p.m., the White County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Round Mountain Road in El Paso, regarding someone being shot with a firearm.

Upon arrival, Deputies found 28-year-old, Colton Lind with gun shot wounds to his chest and foot.

Deputies then learned that Lind was shot by his girlfriends’ father, 59-year-old, Ross Hudson.

Lind was then taken to a hospital in Little Rock and received treatment for his injuries, he was later released.

Hudson was arrested and booked into the White County Detention Center for Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder in the first degree, two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Family or Household Member and Terroristic Threatening in the 1st degree.

His court date is set for April 7, 2020 at 9 a.m. at the White County Circuit Court.

This case is still under investigation.